FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.42. FedNat shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 58,820 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedNat during the first quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat during the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedNat by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

