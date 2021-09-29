Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $424.93 million and $48.08 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00136906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.91 or 0.99842446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.06814451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00772976 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

