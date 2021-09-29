Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.45 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

FEMY stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

