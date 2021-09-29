Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FEEXF opened at $4.12 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

