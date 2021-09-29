Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

