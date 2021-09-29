Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.52

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,380 ($31.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,308.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,410.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

