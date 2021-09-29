Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 1.31% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

