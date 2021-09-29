Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Position Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

FREL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 17,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

