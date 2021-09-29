Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 815.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 2.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 295,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

