Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

