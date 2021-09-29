Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.44% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,712,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of XT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,592. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64.

