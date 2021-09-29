Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,641 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.01% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,557. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

