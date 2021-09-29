Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 247,576 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,576 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.87% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $203,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

