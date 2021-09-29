Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,693 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $90,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $297.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.50 and a 200-day moving average of $301.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

