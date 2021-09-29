Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 315,680 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,680 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $634,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,338 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.01. 16,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

