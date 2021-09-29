Financial Review: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IRIDEX and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -5.41% -25.31% -14.10% Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IRIDEX and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.24%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Volatility & Risk

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $36.35 million 3.34 -$6.33 million ($0.46) -16.65 Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.97 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.21

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

