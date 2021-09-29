First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.14.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.63. 68,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.67. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

