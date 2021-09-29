First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 204,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

