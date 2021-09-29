First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

