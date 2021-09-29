First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $61.77. 30,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 145,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

