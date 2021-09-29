First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
