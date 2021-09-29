First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $479,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

