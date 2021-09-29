First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.36. 76,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.