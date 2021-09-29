First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.21. 42,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 113,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

