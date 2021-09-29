First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Lifted by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 7.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after acquiring an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

