First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 125,694 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

