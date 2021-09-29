Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 46,200 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

