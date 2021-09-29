Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

