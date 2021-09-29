Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.25.

NYSE FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

