Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in VMware by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

