Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

CarMax stock opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

