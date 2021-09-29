Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

