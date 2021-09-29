Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

