Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.54% of Fortive worth $386,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,646,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

