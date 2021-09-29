Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 526,659 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $25.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.