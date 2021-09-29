Fosun International Ltd Acquires New Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

