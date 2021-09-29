Fosun International Ltd Buys New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

