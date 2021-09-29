Fosun International Ltd Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 873.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

