Fosun International Ltd Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie stock opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81. The company has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
