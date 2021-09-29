Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $115,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

