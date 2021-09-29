Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.89. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 13,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $660.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

