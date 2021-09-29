Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 2,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,498. The company has a market capitalization of $240.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.47. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

