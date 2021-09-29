FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.44

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.44 and traded as low as $19.71. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 2,338 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 3.84% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.