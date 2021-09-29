FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.77. 474,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,119,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.