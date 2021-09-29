Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Danaher by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,056,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,546,000 after buying an additional 267,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 146,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

DHR stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.18. 98,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.99. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $209.41 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

