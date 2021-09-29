Full Sail Capital LLC Has $44.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,669 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. 11,529,863 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

