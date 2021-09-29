Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $878,520,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.71. 339,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.55. The company has a market cap of $960.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

