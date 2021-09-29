Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 845,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.30. 1,298,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,435,729. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

