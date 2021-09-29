Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,464,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,577 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 331,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664,868. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

