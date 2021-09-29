Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $16.14

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.68. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 1,684 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

