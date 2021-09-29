Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

